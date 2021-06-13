Justices consider Harvard case on race in college admissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — With abortion and guns already on the agenda, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court is considering adding a third blockbuster issue. And that issue is whether to ban consideration of race in college admissions. The justices could say in the coming weeks whether they will hear an appeal claiming that Harvard discriminates against Asian American applicants, a case that could have nationwide repercussions. The presence of three appointees of former President Donald Trump could prompt the court to take up the case, even though it’s only been five years since its last decision in a case about affirmative action in higher education. The case would not be argued until the fall or winter.