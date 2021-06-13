Lebanon’s currency plumbs new record lows as crisis deepens

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s local currency has hit a new record low, with the country’s economic and political crisis worsening with no apparent solutions in the near future. The currency has lost more than 90% of its value since October 2019, when anti-government protests erupted. Inflation and prices of basic goods have skyrocketed in the country, which imports more than 80% of its basic goods. The U.S. dollar hit 15,300 pounds on the black market on Sunday, breaking a level not seen since March. The official rate still stands at 1,515 pounds to the dollar.