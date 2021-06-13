Mercer County Sheriff’s Department investigating two shootings

MERCER COUNTY, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is investigating two shootings that took place Sunday morning.

Around 12:30 AM Sunday morning, deputies were dispatched to a home in Maple Acres after neighbors reported hearing multiple gun shots.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered the two men involved had an argument resulting in gunfire.

Both men were taken to Princeton Community Hospital where one was pronounced dead when he arrived and the other is in critical condition.

At this time, no names are being released as the case is still under investigation by Detective Hatfield and Detective Sergeant Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

Less than two hours later, at 2:23 AM detectives were dispatched to the intersection of Route 460 and Locust Street in Princeton in regards to another shooting.

Cpl. C.G. Paitsel, a deputy with the Mercer County Sheriff's office said this altercation began after a fight at a bar.

The two were removed from the property, but when one of the individuals involved was driving on route 460, the other individual passed the car and began firing at the vehicle.

That driver who was a victim had a serious injury to the upper body from the gunshot, while the other individual in the car was not harmed.

The victim was then taken to Princeton Community Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a Humvee H2 who they believe is involved in the shooting.

