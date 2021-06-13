Nicaragua arrests 3 more opposition leaders in crackdown

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has arrested three opposition leaders, following the detentions of four presidential contenders earlier this month. The moves over the weekend suggest Ortega has moved beyond arresting potential opposition candidates in the Nov. 7 elections, and has begun arresting any prominent member of the opposition. On Sunday police arrested prominent ex-Sandinista dissident Dora María Téllez, and Ana Margarita Vijil. On Saturday, police arrested Tamara Dávila, who was active in Unamos, a movement formed by former Sandinistas angered by Ortega’s autocratic ways and perpetual re-elections. Ortega is arresting anyone who might have challenged his bid for a fourth consecutive term.