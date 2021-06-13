Showers and storms will close out the weekend, with drier weather into the work week

A cold front will bring a strong line of showers and thunderstorms to the two Virginias around 6-7 PM this evening.

The main concerns this evening will be damaging winds and large hail. We could also see localized flash flooding with any heavy downpours. Especially areas that see storms over and over again.

Stay weather aware. Especially if you are ending the weekend outdoors.

Our entire viewing area with the exception of Wythe county is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 PM.

Showers and storms will continue into the late evening and early overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the low-mid 60s Sunday night.

Monday will bring some of the most refreshing weather we have seen in a while, with mostly sunny skies and drier air. We will still be hot, with most spots climbing into the 80s for Monday afternoon.

However, we will begin to notice a significant drop in our humidity.

A weak frontal boundary will cross the region Monday night and into Tuesday morning. We could see a few stray showers, but most of the area will remain dry.

After that cold front crosses, temperatures will be cooler and dew points will continue to drop. Tuesday and Wednesday look fantastic, with highs in the low-mid 70s and low humidity. Excellent weather for outdoor activities.

Be sure to tune into WVVA News tonight at 6 and 11 for a full look at your 10-day forecast.