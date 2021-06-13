Tamarack hosts “Courtyard Concerts” as live music comes back to Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - After a year of no live performances, concerts have returned to the mountain state.

Tamarack in Beckley is on the of the places hosting live performers, through their "courtyard concerts" series.

Leah Dunmeyer, the Marketing Director for Tamarack, organized these concerts. She said they are happy to be able to host in-person events again.

"After a year of not being able to have events like this, not being able to have things for the community to come out and enjoy we're really excited to be able to offer this," said Dunmeyer.

Despite the series only running for a week so far, Dunmeyer said that it has been well received by visitors.

Bobbie Swearingen, a visitor at Tamarack who spoke to WVVA News said she is happy to see the state opening up and events like this returning.

"I'm a really like social person and being stuck at home made me feel like really sad, and getting back out is super great ....and happy," said Swearingen.

It isn't just the people in attendance who are happy to see live music return, but it's the musicians too.

Marshall Nutter, plays the banjo in the "Rail Splitters" the band that performed on Sunday. He said he is thankful to be out performing again.

"We've been cramped up in a building for over a year now, and it feel great, and uh we're we're happy to be out," said Nutter.

Dunmeyer said all of the musicians who will be featured in this series are from the mountain state, and that Tamarack is excited to give these West Virginians the opportunity to showcase their talents.

"Tamarack market place is really here to showcase the artistry in West Virginia, and for to give people that outlet to showcase their talents, and live music is a big part of that," said Dunmeyer.

The concert series kicked off last weekend and will run until Labor Day weekend in September.

The free concerts will take place every Saturday and Sunday on the courtyard at Tamarack from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM.

In the event of rain, the concerts will continue, they'll just be moved inside.

Dunmeyer said there is a variety of artists expected to perform these concerts. A full lineup is available on the Tamarack Website.