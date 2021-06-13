The L.E.A.D program aims to stimulate positive change in Bluefield’s youth

BLUEFIELD, W.VA (WVVA)- Kyle Harris of Bluefield has a passion for helping the community's youth. He's launching the L.E.A.D program offering services like college application help, credit education, and school. prep.

Harris told us more about the philosophy of the L.E.A.D program.

"Kids, our youth are filled with so much energy. They just want to let it out, and there is nothing really here for them to do. So this program you know what we're trying to do is start working and stimulating the youths minds. Basically giving them the tools for after highschool."

First on Harris's agenda is adding new basketball hoops at East River park. Next he intends on starting a community garden set for a grand opening in the near future. He says that he used gardening as a form of therapy and hopes to bring that sense of relaxation to Bluefields youth.



" So I thought it was a fun way to get kids outside. it's very therapeutic, it's fun. It teaches them lessons and teaches them responsibility."

Harris and His program intent to lead, educate assist and develop the youth, while changing the hearts and minds of the Bluefield community, along the way.

For more information on how you can get involved with the L.E.A.D program, you can visit their website for announcements and community events.