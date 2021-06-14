As US COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000, racial gaps persist

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is approaching 600,000, with the virus taking advantage of inequalities across the country. Government health officials say Native Americans, Latinos and Black people are two to three times more likely than whites to die of COVID-19. Also, an Associated Press analysis finds that Latinos are dying at much younger ages than other groups. Among them was Jerry Ramos, a Mexican American restaurant worker who succumbed in California at age 32, his 3-year-old daughter in his thoughts. As he lay dying, he lamented: “I have to be here to watch my princess grow up.”