Biden returns $26M in border wall money to Navy shipyard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending $26 million in federal funds back to a U.S. Navy shipyard in Virginia. The money had been diverted by President Donald Trump to pay for a wall along the Mexico border. The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the shipyard money is a sliver of the $3.6 billion that Trump had moved from the Department of Defense. The Biden Administration is now sending billions back to a series of military projects. The Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth will use the $26 million to address numerous safety violations in one of its buildings. They include a lack of sprinklers, poor placement of fire alarms and no mass notification system. The facility builds and repairs U.S. Navy ships.