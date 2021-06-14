Cyprus: Probe into police in serial killer case dropped

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ top lawyer has suspended criminal cases against 15 members of the police force for allegedly botching the country’s first serial killer investigation, which eventually led to an army officer being jailed for life over the murder of seven foreign women and girls. The office of Attorney General George Savvides said in a statement on Monday that a thorough re-examination of the cases found that the prosecution couldn’t prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that the police officers deliberately neglected their duties. Savvides’ office said the actions of the officers assigned to the cases didn’t demonstrate “the intent not to carry out their duties to the required degree or to look the other way.”