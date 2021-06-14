Duterte again delays abrogation of key security pact with US

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has again suspended his decision to terminate a key defense pact with the United States, which he has asked to provide more aid and coronavirus vaccines in exchange for retaining the accord. Terminating the pact would be a major blow to one of America’s oldest alliances in Asia. Duterte’s administration notified the U.S. government in February last year that it intended to abrogate the 1998 agreement, which allows the entry of large numbers of American forces for joint combat training with Philippine troops. The pact’s termination would have taken effect after 180 days, but Duterte has repeatedly delayed the effectivity of his decision.