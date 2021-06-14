Finally, some relief from the humidity is on the way!

A weak frontal boundary pushing into the area this evening will bring the chance of a few scattered showers/rumbles of thunder, mainly in the hours just before sundown. Severe weather is not expected, but a few isolated downpours could still be possible. We'll otherwise be mild and still a bit muggy overnight tonight with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Cooler and drier air will continue to move in behind the departing frontal system as we head into Tuesday. Aside from an isolated shower/t-storm tomorrow afternoon (we'll have just enough heat & humidity left for that), most will stay sunny. Highs tomorrow won't be as toasty, topping off in the upper 60s to low 70s for most. We'll be a bit windy as well, with occasional gusts over 20 MPH. Tomorrow night, showers eventually wind down, and lows will be in the 50s.

We look to be mainly dry with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and temps around the 70 degree mark through midweek. The chance of rain should stay low for a while....but by the weekend we could see more changes. Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!