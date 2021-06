BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA)- G-Men soccer was back to their big scoring ways on Monday.

Graham boys soccer rolled past John S. Battle 5-0 in the first round of VHSL regionals. Ben Morgan lead the way for the G-Men with a hat trick in just the first half.

Graham will play Lebanon in the semifinals on Wednesday at 6:00 P.M.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES:

Richlands 5, Central (Wise) 2

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES:

Union 5, Graham 3

John S. Battle 4, Tazewell 3