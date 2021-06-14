AP Interview: ICC prosecutor sees ‘reset’ under Biden

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says that the global tribunal’s relationship with the United States is undergoing a “reset” under new U.S. President Joe Biden. The relations were plunged into the deep freeze by former President Donald Trump. Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda made the comment Monday in an interview with The Associated Press on the day Biden was meeting NATO allies in Brussels to reaffirm Washington’s commitment to the military alliance, in another break from the Trump era of deep skepticism toward multilateralism. Bensouda spoke to AP at the court’s headquarters in The Hague on the eve of leaving office after her nine-year term as the ICC’s chief prosecutor. Her successor, takes office on Wednesday.