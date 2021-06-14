Idaho’s ongoing drought halts some irrigation months early

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Severe drought in southern Idaho forced water managers to halt irrigation from the Magic Reservoir months earlier than normal. That has some farmers struggling and water managers scrambling to harvest fish or move them to safer waters before the levels become too low to sustain them. The Big Wood Canal Company shut off the water Thursday, after 27 days of irrigation. The Idaho Fish and Game Department has opened up no-limit fishing on some parts of the Big Wood River in hopes of harvesting the trout before they die from warm, shallow water. Some fish are also being captured and restocked in the Snake River.