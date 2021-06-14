Investigation begun into China gas explosion; toll now 25

BEIJING (AP) — An investigation has begun into the cause of a gas line explosion at a market in central China where the death toll has risen to 25. Rescuers climbed over smashed bricks and slabs of concrete to find victims after the blast in Hubei province as residents were buying breakfast and vegetables. Officials announced the higher death toll and the formation of an investigation team at a news conference. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a thorough investigation to create a “good atmosphere” for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party on July 1. The blast appeared similar to one in 2013 in a northeastern port when underground pipes ripped open following a leak.