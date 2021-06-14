Johnson expected to announce delay in next England unlocking

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm on Monday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. Johnson conceded while hosting the Group of Seven summit over the weekend that he’d grown more pessimistic about the government lifting remaining limits on social contact on June 21. With the delta variant estimated by some health experts to be at least 60% more contagious than the previous dominant strain, scientists and doctors urged the prime minister to err on the side of caution. Nightclubs had been set to reopen on what some British media dubbed “Freedom Day.”