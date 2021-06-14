Lawyer for school gunman suggests shooting was accident

DENVER (AP) — A lawyer for one of the teens accused in a fatal attack at a suburban Denver high school in 2019 suggests he accidentally shot and killed a student who rushed him after being manipulated into participating by the other gunman. During closing arguments Monday in the trial of Devon Erickson, David Kaplan told jurors the attack that killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo unfolded without a plan and happened only after Erickson was threatened into returning to the targeted classroom by his alleged accomplice, Alec McKinney. The prosecution disputed that the killing was accidental but said Erickson would still be responsible for Castillo’s death.