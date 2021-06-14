Local airports report increase in travelers

W. VA. (WVVA) - It appears the skies are getting a lot friendlier as signs of the pandemic continue to decline.

As vaccination rates increase, and pandemic guidelines decrease, air travel is on the rise.

Jim Garrity, the spokesperson for AAA's east central region, said on Memorial Day Weekend alone, air traffic was up by 500 percent.

"As people feel more comfortable with getting back to travelling uh you know, there's this huge pent up demand," said Garrity. "You have so many people who spent so many months inside, ready to get out, so what we're seeing is that there has been an uptick in flights from Appalachian area and just from around the entire country."

Leaders at both the Greenbrier Valley Airport, and Raleigh County Memorial Airport said, they have both experienced significant increases in air travel compared to May of 2020.

"We're up near, right below 2019 numbers and uh we've even, we were even above 2017 numbers so we see the traffic coming back," said Brian Belcher, Airport Director at Greenbrier Valley Airport.

"Right now we're about 20 percent above… what we were, this time last year," said Tom Cochran, General Manager at Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

Cochran said the growing numbers of air travelers extends beyond the month of May. If the trend continues, it's setting them up for a successful year.

"There's a lot of other opportunities uh for the service to improve and it's moving in that direction," said Cochran.

The Greenbrier Valley Airport is also expecting that same success over time.

"We've seen leisure travel for the past year coming and going, but now we're starting to see the business traveler come back, so we see the trend line just continuing to go up, and um, 2021 may be one of our best years ever," said Belcher.

Any considering joining the growing number of air travelers should remember, federal guidelines require all passengers to wear a mask while in the airport and in the aircraft.