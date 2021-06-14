Mormons and NAACP seek to advance work with new initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are unveiling $9.25 million in new educational and humanitarian projects as they seek to build on an alliance formed with the NAACP in 2018. Church President Russell M. Nelson said at a news conference Monday that the projects include college scholarships, a fellowship to Ghana and humanitarian aid for underprivileged areas of the United States. The partnership is part of the religion’s efforts to improve race relations. Until 1978, the church had a ban on Black men in the faith’s lay priesthood that was rooted in the belief that black skin was a curse.