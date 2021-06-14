New star: Huske claims spot on Olympic swim team in 100 fly

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Teenager Torri Huske qualified for her first Olympics with a blistering victory in the women’s 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. swimming trials. Huske broke her own American record. The 18-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, was under world-record pace at the turn but faded just a bit on the return leg. Still, Huske touched first in 55.66 seconds, eclipsing the national mark set the previous night in the semifinals. Huske came up short of the world record held by Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom. An even younger swimmer, 16-year-old Claire Curzan of Cary, North Carolina, took the expected second spot on the Olympic team.