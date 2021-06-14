Officials: Migrant boat capsizes off Yemen, some 200 missing

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — U.N. and Yemeni officials say a boat capsized off the coast of war-torn Yemen and some 200 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, were missing. The shipwreck was the latest sea disaster involving African migrants seeking a better life in oil-rich Gulf countries. The boat left the East African country of Djibouti over the weekend and sank Sunday off Yemen’s Ras al-Ara area in southern Lahj province. That’s according to Abd Rabou Mehwali, former head of the Ras al-Ara municipality and current deputy education minister of the internationally recognized government. A U.N. migration official said the boat was carrying some 200 people, mostly Africans, and a handful of Yemenis.