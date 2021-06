PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs are no longer undefeated. The Danville Otterbots defeated Princeton on Sunday, 5-3.

Princeton scored all three of its runs in the third inning. The Otterbots tied it at three in the 5th. They would add on two more in the 7th to put an end to Princeton's perfect record.

Up next, the WhistlePigs face the Bluefield Ridge Runners at home on Tuesday, June 15th.