Pakistan military: Bomb kills 4 soldiers guarding coal mine

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — The military says a powerful bomb targeting government soldiers exploded at a coal mine in southwest Pakistan, killing four soldiers. The military said Monday the attack happened at Marget Mines, about 75 kilometers (45 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. It said the slain soldiers were guarding the coal mine and a search operation was still underway to track and arrest those who orchestrated the attack. No one claimed responsibility but militants and separatists have previously attacked coal miners and security workers in the region and elsewhere. Pakistan has deployed troops to ensure the protection of coal mines and oil workers in the region.