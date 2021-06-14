Red Cross Blood Drives 2021

Below is a list of Red Cross Blood Drives. For the last 14 years, WVVA, Ramey Auto Group and The American Red Cross have partnered up to remind everyone the importance of giving blood.

Throughout the summer months, those who donate at a featured blood drive of the week will be eligible to win a 2015 Chevy Sonic, courtesy of Ramey Auto Group.

The Blood Drives of the Week are marked with asterisks below.

Remember, one pint of blood can save up to three lives. Donating is easy, and you can do it!

June

1: First Baptist Church in Bluefield from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

**3: Princeton Health and Fitness Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.**

8: Mullens Moose Lodge in Mullens, W.Va. from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

**10: Peterstown United Methodist Church from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.**

12: Johnston Chapel from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

14: Lifeline Church in Summers County from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

**15: Ramey Princeton from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.**

19: Monroe County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

**21: Jack Caffrey Arts and Cultural Center from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.**

22: First Church of God in Princeton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

**25: Princeton Rescue Squad from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.**

29: Oak Hill Community at the Lewis Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

**30: Ramey Tazewell from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.**

July

1: JW and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center in Oak Hill from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3: Mid-Way Christian Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

**6: Greenbrier Valley Church of the Nazarene from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.**

7: North Tazewell United Methodist Church from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

8: Summersville Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

13: Garwood Church of God from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

15: Craigsville First Baptist Church from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

**15: Knights of Columbus at St Francis De Sales from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.**

23: Rupert Community Building from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

**23: Pineville Church of the Nazarene from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.**

**29: Princeton Rescue Squad from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.**

30: Monroe County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

August

**6: Parkview Baptist Bluefield, Va. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.**

7: Johnston Chapel from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10: Oak Hill at the Lewis Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

**10: Ramey Princeton from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.**

12: Peterstown United Methodist Church from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

14: Monroe County Public Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

16: Lifeline Church in Hinton from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

**17: Voice of Praise Worship Center in Bluewell from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.**

19: Summersville Baptist Church from 12:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

20: Christ United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

24: First Church of God in Princeton from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

**26: Princeton Rescue Squad from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.**

26: Mullens Moose Lodge from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

27: Raleigh General Hospital from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

**31: Ramey Tazewell from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.**