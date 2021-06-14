Security guards fired after woman dragged down DC bar stairs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The owners of a Washington, D.C., bar say they are investigating a weekend incident in which security guards were seen dragging a Black woman down a staircase and throwing her out of the bar. Nellie’s Sports Bar’s owners also said on Facebook that they have “terminated, with immediate effect, the independent security vendor hired to protect our guests during Pride Week.” Video posted on social media early Sunday shows a bouncer dragging the woman — identified by local media as Keisha Young, 22 — down the stairs as observers scream, “Oh my God!” Some patrons are then seen fighting with the guards.