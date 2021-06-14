Sri Lankan court grants bail to captain of fire-ravaged ship

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan court has granted bail to the captain of a fire-ravaged container ship hours after he was arrested. Police say investigators arrested the captain of the MV X-Press Pearl, which is sinking off the country’s capital and causing severe environmental pollution. The Russian captain appeared before a magistrate and was released on bail, but banned from leaving the country. The case will be heard again on July 1. The fire broke out when the ship was anchored northwest of the capital, Colombo, and waiting to enter the country’s main port. It burned for 12 days. The navy believes the blaze was caused by the vessel’s chemical cargo.