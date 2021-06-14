Sun builds in this afternoon with decreasing rain chances this week

Actually looking at a nice day for our Monday. A stray shower or two are possible this afternoon and evening, but most will stay dry with decreasing clouds throughout the day.

Clouds are with us this morning and temperatures are starting us off in the upper 50s and 60s. Temperatures will warm up quickly this afternoon. Expect highs to reach in the 80s for most of the area.

We have a cold front that moves through the area bringing us lower dew points and another shot for rain tonight. Scattered showers will build in mainly after sunset with the opportunity for a storm to form. A better chance for a strong storm to develop will be north of I-64.

Severe weather will mainly stay up to our north (outside of the viewing area). Not everyone will witness rain tonight as showers will be considered scattered. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s and 60s again.

Tuesday brings another opportunity for spotty showers to form, but these will occur during the afternoon and evening. By the middle of the work week we lose our rain chances completely and will have sunny skies overall.

Expect cooler temperatures this week with highs mainly sitting in the 70s (even a few upper 60s are possible). The cooler trend starts tomorrow. Dew points throughout the work week will be considered pleasant/comfortable.

By Friday dew points and temperatures rise all thanks to our next frontal system. This will bring rain and storm chances back into the area.

