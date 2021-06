BRISTOL, V.A (WVVA) - Tazewell baseball hit the road on Monday to take on John S. Battle in the first round of regionals.

The Dawgs were able to jump to a quick 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning thanks to solid baserunning. However, Battle battled their way back to win it 5-4.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

Gate City 17, Richlands 3

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

Central (Wise) 6, Richlands 1