Tuesday’s Wallops Island rocket launch will be visible across the two Virginias

Another rocket launch for NASA's Wallops Island, VA location. This might bring back a little Déjà vu from the several launch attempts NASA did for the KiNET-X Sounding Rocket Launch last month.

Luckily after ten days of anticipation. The KiNET-X experiment was a success. However, due to clouds, we were unable to see it across the two Virginias.

However, we are getting a second chance to see a rocket take off from Wallops Islands Flight Facility.

The 69-foot tall Northrop Grumman's Minotaur 1 Rocket is scheduled to launch bright and early Tuesday morning at 7 AM out of Wallops Island, VA.

The rocket will be visible across the two Virginias about 60-90 seconds after the launch. All you have to do is have a good view of the eastern and southeastern horizon.

The mission is called the NROL-111 and the rocket is carrying something very interesting. NASA is helping out the National Reconnaissance Office by transporting three national security payloads to space.

The initiative is being operated by the 'United States Space Force' and the 'Space and Missile Systems Center's Launch Enterprise'.

The launch is of course weather permitting. With a 40% chance of showers and storms at the Wallops Island location. We just have to hope the clouds will be our friend this time across the two Virginias.

Send your photos and videos of the rocket launch to weather@wvva.com

You can also share those on our WVVA Weather Facebook page.