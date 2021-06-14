UN envoy: More insecurity in Mali will have `drastic’ impact

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.N. special envoy for crisis-wracked Mali is warning that further insecurity, especially in the country’s center and north, will have “drastic consequences” for the immediate region and beyond. El-Ghassim Wane urged the military-led transitional government to prepare for elections next February. He the U.N. Security Council that the West African nation “is at a critical juncture,” calling the situation “challenging, desperate and frustrating.” Wane said: “The encroachment of violent extremism on many Malian communities presents a serious setback.” Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising that led to an Islamic insurgency and a French-led war.