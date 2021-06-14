UPDATE: Two men involved in fatal Princeton shooting identified

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Two men involved in a fatal shooting in Princeton on Sunday morning have been identified.

Around 12:30 AM Sunday morning, deputies were dispatched to a home in Maple Acres after neighbors reported hearing multiple gun shots.

Upon investigation, officials discovered the two men were in an altercation that led to the shooting.

Harold Ray was pronounced dead at Princeton Community Hospital on Sunday morning.

Juana Tabb is still being treated for his injuries but is expected to recover. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department says charges are pending in this case.

