US, Russia envoys discuss Iran nuclear deal ahead of summit

US, Russia envoys discuss Iran nuclear deal ahead of summitNew
VIENNA (AP) — Delegations from Russia and the United States involved in nuclear negotiations with Iran have held talks in Vienna ahead of Wednesday’s summit meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The United States is not directly involved in the Vienna negotiations but has regular contacts with participating diplomats. A senior Russian diplomat said the Vienna meeting was “proof that the two countries can maintain businesslike cooperation on issues of common interest.”