Virginia heads to CWS for 1st time since winning in 2015

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Teel hit a grand slam in the seventh for Virginia’s first lead and the Cavaliers clinched their fifth trip to the College World Series with a 5-2 victory over Dallas Baptist. Virginia (35-25) won the Columbia Super Regional to reach the CWS for the first time since winning the national championship in 2015. Matt Wyatt (4-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out eight while allowing just two hits. Starter Nate Savino allowed a two-run homer by Jackson Glenn in the third as DBU took a 2-0 lead.. Nic Kent cut Virginia’s deficit to 2-1 with a solo homer in the fourth.