Wanted man considered armed and dangerous by Monroe County Sheriff’s Department

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A man wanted in Monroe County is considered to be armed and dangerous.

William Daniel McGuire, 54, is wanted for attempted murder, malicious wounding and domestic battery.

McGuire is said to be 5'6" and weigh 163 pounds.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department, the West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources is searching for this suspect.

Anyone with information pertaining to his location is encouraged to call the Monroe County 911 center at (304)772-3911.