WVa judge halts implementation of payroll deduction law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia judge has sided with labor groups in halting implementation of a new state law concerning payroll deductions. News outlets report Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango on Monday issued a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit brought by a dozen organizations. The law was supposed to go into effect this Thursday. It would prohibit union dues or fees from being automatically deducted from state employee paychecks unless they provide written consent. Several unions claim the law violates equal protection and contracts clauses of the state Constitution, as well as free speech protections because it discriminates against certain employees’ viewpoints.