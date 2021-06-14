WVSSAC Regionals Day 1: Independence Softball Shines, Oak Hill baseball falls to St. Albans

(WVVA) - Monday kicked off regionals for baseball and softball in the Mountian State.

At Independence High School, the Lady Patriots took down Wyoming east in a 4-inning, 8-0 mercy-rule win. Destiny Blankenship belted in 6 RBI's for Independence, while Delaney Buckland delivered 10 strikeouts on the mound. The Lady Warriors will host Independence for Game 2 on Tuesday at 6:00 P.M.

After shocking Greenbrier East to win the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 title, Oak Hill had their hands full with the defending Class AAA State Champion St. Albans baseball team. The Dragons were able to hold on for a 5-2 win.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

Charleston Catholic 11, James Monroe 1

Bluefield, Independence POSTPONED

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

Midland Trail 9, James Monroe 2

Greenbrier East 5, St. Albans 4