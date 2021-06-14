Wyoming County woman charged in arson investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office has charged a Wyoming County woman in an arson investigation.

Officials say that Bridget Cozort, 30, of Kopperston, attempted to kill two people by setting fire to a home in which she had been residing.

Cozort has been charged with one count of first-degree arson and two counts of attempted murder.

Investigators say Cozort had been staying at the residence with two other women and was told to move out on May 21. Cozort allegedly set fire to living room curtains the following morning, and left the residence with the other two women still inside.

The women were able to escape safely, and responding firefighters were able to contain the fire to one room.

Cozort was arrested on May 28 on other charges. She has been held at the Southern Regional Jail since, and was charged with arson on June 9. Her bail has been set at $100,000 for these charges.

