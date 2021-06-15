Arab League backs calls for UN intervention in dam dispute

CAIRO (AP) — Arab foreign ministers have backed calls for the United Nations Security Council to intervene in the contentious case of Ethiopia’s massive dam, built on one of the main tributaries of the Nile River. The decision Tuesday came during a diplomatic meeting in Qatar called by downstream Nile countries Egypt and Sudan. Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Abul Gheit says the Arab states will press for the Security Council to hold an urgent session on the dam issue. The Doha meeting came after years of failed negotiations between Ethiopia, on one side, and Egypt and Sudan on the other.