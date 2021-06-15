Austrian tells police he killed a man to get into prison

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Austria say a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man to death told officers he had planned the killing for weeks in order to be imprisoned. Innsbruck police said Tuesday that the suspect had walked into a police station Monday in the town of Kufstein, near the German border, and claimed responsibility for the killing. The Austrian citizen told officers that he wanted to be imprisoned because he was unhappy with his life. Police said the man appeared to have selected his victim, lured him into an ambush and killed him. Austrian broadcaster ORF said the victim hasn’t yet been identified.