Biden administration pushes plan to combat domestic terror

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will enhance its analysis of threats from domestic terrorists as part of a nationwide strategy to combat domestic terrorism. The new plan unveiled Tuesday includes enhancing the sharing of intelligence within law enforcement agencies. The administration will work with tech companies to eliminate terrorist content online. The National Security Council plan comes six months after a mob of insurgents loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence says domestic violent extremists pose an increased threat in 2021, with white supremacist groups and anti-government militias posing the highest risk.