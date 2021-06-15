Boil water advisory issued for entire Lewisburg water system

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for the entire Lewisburg water system, including Renick and Ronceverte.

Residents in this water system should boil all water used for drinking, preparing food and beverages, ice cubes, washing produce or brushing teeth.

Officials say that crews are working to correct the inefficiencies in the pumping system. There is no estimate of when the advisory will be lifted at this time.

Those who are unable to boil water should consult the Greenbrier County Health Department at (304)645-1539.

