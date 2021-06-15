Cooler & drier air continues to filter in through midweek

As weak frontal boundary works its way out of the area tonight, we'll see a mix of sun clouds, and a few very spotty, isolated showers/rumbles of thunder before the sun goes down. Most of us overnight though we'll be cool and dry, with lows eventually falling into the 50s.

Tomorrow will feature mainly clear skies, northwesterly winds, and still cooler and less humid air with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday looks very similar, with limited rain chances, low humidity, and comfortable temps still on either side of the 70 degree mark. Lows will be cool, falling into the 40s and 50s Wednesday and Thursday night.

A change in wind direction (more out of the south) will occur at the end of the work week, as both a frontal system and a tropical system work together to bring us more moisture. We could see scattered showers/t-storms return by the weekend. Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!