Cooler with spotty showers possible later in the day

Rain chances are low today, but not completely zero! Spotty showers will develop later in the day (this evening) thanks to a cold front approaching from the north.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and upper 50s. We won't warm up too much today with highs mainly reading in the low to mid 70s. Dew points will be in the 50s and low 60s today, so not too bad outside!

Some clouds are with us this morning, but more sun is expected this afternoon. Winds will pick up in speed coming out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH. Gusts will reach around 20-25+ MPH.

After this evening, stray rain chances are with us with a mostly clear and cooler night. Temperatures fall tonight into the 50s for most. May even see a few upper 40s for the valleys tomorrow morning. May see a stray shower early tomorrow morning, but most will remain dry.

Another cooler than normal day with low humidity is expected on both Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure moves in leading to sunny skies throughout the rest of the work week.

This weekend a few frontal systems along with some tropical moisture stirring in the gulf will interact with us bringing back a better chance for showers and storms, warmer temperatures and higher humidity.

TROPICS:

Our second named storm (Bill) has formed in the Atlantic. This one is close to the east coast, but won't make landfall in the United States as it continues to head to the northeast towards Newfoundland.

Two more disturbances are possible to form into a tropical depression or storm within the next five days. One is south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The other is closer to home along the coast of Mexico. This one has the opportunity to bring some tropical moisture this weekend to our area.