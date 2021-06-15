EU raises €20 billion in 10-year bond to fund virus recovery

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission says it has raised €20 billion ($24.2 billion) through a 10-year bond to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday the inaugural transaction of the NextGeneration EU program is the largest ever institutional bond issuance in Europe. The money will help finance the national recovery plans devised by member states to get their economies back on track. To finance the stimulus, the EU’s executive arm said it will raise from capital markets up to around €800 billion by the end of 2026. In total, member states have agreed on a €1.8 trillion budget and pandemic recovery package.