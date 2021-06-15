Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water. The judge ruled Tuesday in a lawsuit by Louisiana’s attorney general and officials in 12 other states. Those states say the administration bypassed comment periods and other bureaucratic steps required before such delays can be undertaken. The judge ordered that plans be resumed for lease sales that were delayed for the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska. Administration attorneys argue the suspension was legally applied. The moratorium was imposed after President Joe Biden in January signed executive orders to fight climate change.