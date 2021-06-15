GOP operative’s pick for broadcasting board prompts concern

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s nomination of a Republican Party operative to a public broadcasting oversight board has prompted concern from at least one Democrat. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Senate Confirmations Committee received notice Friday of the pending appointment of Greg Thomas to the Educational Broadcasting Authority. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin says Thomas’ background doesn’t make him a good fit. Five current EBA members are serving expired terms and another seat is set to expire June 30. Justice has been critical of media coverage of his failed proposal to lower income taxes. He made a previous failed attempt to eliminate state funding for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.