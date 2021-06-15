H&M says sales up 75% as more people get vaccinated

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sales at low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB have increased 75% in Q2 and early June, affecting both online purchases and physical stores. The Stockholm-based group said sales had “continuously (been) affected by the ongoing pandemic” with 1,300 stores being temporarily closed at the start of the period. Those who remained open had restrictions, including opening hours, number of customers and store space. In a statement, the group said with more people vaccinated “a number of markets have gradually allowed stores to reopen and the H&M group’s strong recovery continues.” The company released the figures ahead of its earnings report for the six-month period, to be published July 1.