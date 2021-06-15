Independence baseball takes game one of regionals over Bluefield

COAL CITY, W.Va (WVVA)- After a postponement on Monday, Bluefield and Independence finally clashed for Game 1 of regional play on Tuesday.

Bluefield was able to jump to a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning, but the Patriots answered right back by tacking on 3 runs just a half-inning later. Then in the 3rd inning, Michael McKinney ripped a solo shot to deep center field to take a 4-2 lead, and Independence never looked back. The Patriots take Game 1 10-4.

Game 2 will be tomorrow, Tuesday, June, 16th, at Bowen Field in Bluefield at 6:00 P.M.

OTHER SCORES:

Charleston Catholic 15, James Monroe 5

St. Albans 9, Oak Hill 3