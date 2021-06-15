Israel braces for unrest ahead of right-wing Jerusalem march

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis are preparing for possible unrest ahead of a planned march by Jewish ultranationalists through east Jerusalem. Tuesday’s parade could ignite Palestinian protests and clashes with police just weeks after an 11-day Gaza war. The march poses an early test for Israel’s fragile new government, which was sworn in on Sunday and includes parties from across the political spectrum. Cancelling the march would have opened Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other right-wing members of the coalition to intense criticism from those who would view it as a capitulation to Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Hamas has called on Palestinians to “resist” the march.